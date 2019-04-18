Nas Daily lands in Singapore ahead of fan meet at Botanic Gardens

Nuseir Yassin will be meeting his fans at the Botanic Gardens, at the lawn by the Eco Lake. — Picture via Facebook/Nas Daily

SINGAPORE, April 17 — The Nas Daily fan meet will be held at the Botanic Gardens from 4pm to 6pm on Saturday (April 20), the travel vlogger said today.

The 27-year-old behind the popular video series arrived in Singapore today with his girlfriend, Alyne Tamir.

In a Facebook post, he told fans to meet him near the MRT exit, at the lawn by the Eco Lake.

A stage and sound system will be set up and the team will be giving away limited edition “Nas Daily Singapore” T-shirts.

“Bring a towel and friend — it’ll be one giant picnic. Rain or shine, we’re doing it live!,” the vlogger, whose real name is Nuseir Yassin, wrote.

The Palestinian-Israeli Harvard graduate is known for visiting different countries and documenting his experience in one-minute videos on his Facebook channel, which has 12 million followers.

He had announced in March that he will be moving to Singapore, along with his girlfriend and their video production firm.

Then early this month, he said that he will be holding a fan meet to mark his arrival here, but the venue had not been determined yet.

The couple arrived in Singapore on Wednesday morning and moved into a serviced apartment near Orchard Road.

At the meet, other content creators hosted by his company will be in attendance including Project Nightfall, Franco Dubini and his girlfriend, who is behind video series Dear Alyne.

“Looking forward to seeing you in person. And thank you everyone for the warm welcome. We already feel at home,” Yassin wrote on Facebook. — TODAY