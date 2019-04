\Omar Hassan al-Bashir has been held under guard after his removal. — Reuters pic

KHARTOUM, April 17 — Sudan’s deposed president Omar al-Bashir was moved to Kobar prison in the capital Khartoum late today, two family sources said.

Sudanese sources had told Reuters that Bashir was being held under guard in a presidential residence following his removal by the military on April 11. — Reuters