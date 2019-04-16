How the fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral unfolded

Smoke billows as flames burn through the roof of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral April 15, 2019 — AFP pic

PARIS, April 16 — Notre-Dame Cathedral went up in flames yesterday in a roaring blaze that devastated the Parisian landmark, a searing loss for the city and for France.

Following is a timeline of events:

Around 6.50pm local time (1650 GMT):

Fire starts in roof of Notre-Dame cathedral, according to firefighters.

Around 7.07pm:

A Reuters journalist sees smoke and flames at Notre-Dame from a distance.

7.40pm:

Fire spreads to the giant spire of Notre-Dame cathedral.

French President Macron cancels planned TV address to the nation because of the blaze.

7.53pm:

Cathedral’s spire collapses.

7.59pm:

French president’s office says Macron is rushing to the scene.

8.07pm:

Entire roof of Notre-Dame collapses, according to a Reuters correspondent at the scene.

8.25pm:

Paris’ Ile de la Cité, the island on which Notre-Dame sits, is evacuated by police. — Reuters