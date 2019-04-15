Trump’s re-election campaign raised more than US$30 million in Q1 2019

US President Donald Trump’s first-quarter haul showed Republican donors were willing to invest in him as he girds for what is likely to be a difficult bid for a second term. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, April 15 — US President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign raised more than US$30 million (RM123 million) in the first quarter of 2019, his campaign said yesterday, far outpacing the total raised by individual Democratic candidates during that period.

Trump’s first-quarter haul, leaving his 2020 re-election effort with US$40.8 million in cash, showed Republican donors were willing to invest in him as he girds for what is likely to be a difficult bid for a second term.

Senators Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris have led the field of Democratic contenders in fundraising so far in 2019, raising US$18.2 million and US$12 million respectively in the first quarter. Sanders’ campaign said it received an average donation of US$20 during the first quarter.

The Trump campaign said its average donation during the same period was US$34.26, and that nearly 99 per cent of its donations were US$200 or less.

The Republican National Committee brought in US$45.8 million in the first quarter. Trump’s re-election campaign is raising money along aside the RNC in what is called a Trump Victory effort. — Reuters

