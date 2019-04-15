Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. World

Trump urges Boeing to fix, ‘rebrand’ grounded 737 Max planes

Published 27 minutes ago on 15 April 2019

An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked on the tarmac at the Boeing Factory in Renton, Washington, US March 21, 2019. — Reuters pic
An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked on the tarmac at the Boeing Factory in Renton, Washington, US March 21, 2019. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, April 15 — US President Donald Trump today offered Boeing Co advice in the wake of two fatal crashes involving its 737 MAX jetliner, saying the planemaker should “rebrand” the best-selling aircraft after fixing it.

“What do I know about branding, maybe nothing (but I did become President!), but if I were Boeing, I would FIX the Boeing 737 MAX, add some additional great features, & REBRAND the plane with a new name. No product has suffered like this one. But again, what the hell do I know?” Trump tweeted. — Reuters

Related Articles

In World