Democrats demand Trump tax returns by April 23

File photo of US President Donald Trump hugging an American flag at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) annual meeting at National Harbor near Washington, US, March 2, 2019. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Apr 13 — Democratic lawmakers today gave the Internal Revenue Service a final deadline of April 23 to hand over President Donald Trump’s tax returns, days after an earlier target date was missed.

“I am aware that concerns have been raised regarding my request and the authority of the Committee. Those concerns lack merit,” House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal said in a letter to IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig.

On Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said a deadline set for that date would be missed, citing possible constitutional issues raised by the Democratic request.

Trump argues that he cannot release his tax returns because they are being audited, but the IRS has said this is no impediment to their release.

“It is not the proper function of the IRS, Treasury or Justice to question or second guess the motivations of the Committee or its reasonable determinations regarding its need for the requested tax returns and return information,” Neal said.

“Concerns about what the Committee may do with the tax returns and return information are baseless.”

Neal gave the government until 5:00 pm (2100 GMT) on April 23 to hand over the tax records.

“Please know that, if you fail to comply, your failure will be interpreted as a denial of my request,” Neal wrote. — AFP