United States seeks extradition of WikiLeaks founder Assange

Members of the media surround a prisoner transport vehicle as it arrives at the Westminster Magistrates Court after WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was arrested by British police outside the Ecuadorian embassy in London, Britain April 11, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, April 11 — The United States has requested the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, British police said, after they arrested him at the Ecuadorean embassy in London today.

“Julian Assange, 47, has today, Thursday 11 April, been further arrested on behalf of the United States authorities, at 10.53hrs after his arrival at a central London police station,” the police said.

“This is an extradition warrant under Section 73 of the Extradition Act. He will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court as soon as possible.” — Reuters