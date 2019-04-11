UN: Fighting in Libyan capital kills 56

Members of Libyan internationally recognised pro-government forces ride in military vehicles on the outskirts of Tripoli, Libya April 10, 2019. — Reuters pic

TRIPOLI, April 11 — Fighting between eastern Libyan forces and troops loyal to the Tripoli government has killed 56 people in the capital, the United Nations said.

Among the dead were two doctors and one ambulance driver, the UN’s World Health Organisation (WHO) said in a statement. It did not specify if the others were civilians or combatants.

The Libyan National Army (LNA) forces of eastern commander Khalifa Haftar held positions in suburbs about 11km south of the city centre this morning. — Reuters