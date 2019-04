A university student takes a rest in front of their collapsed apartment caused by earthquakes in Minamiaso town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan in this photo taken by Kyodo April 16, 2016. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, April 11 — An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck east of Japan’s island of Honshu today, the United States Geological Service said.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties from the quake, which struck 174km east of the city of Hachinohe, at a depth of 27km, the USGS added. — Reuters