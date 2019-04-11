NZ police arrest Trump fan over Christchurch mosque abuse

A police officer patrols outside Masjid Al Noor mosque after mosque attacks in Christchurch March 16, 2019. ― Reuters pic

WELLINGTON, April 11 — New Zealand police today arrested a man spotted in a “Trump” T-shirt hurling abuse at worshippers outside one of the Christchurch mosques where dozens were killed in a massacre last month.

Police said the 33-year-old man had “shaken” the Muslim community late yesterday at the Al Noor mosque by shouting abuse at people.

“Our community has no tolerance for those who target or victimise others because of their identity, and nor does police,” Canterbury district commander superintendent John Price said in a statement yesterday.

“This is especially so for members of our Muslim community who are already dealing with so much,” he added.

The man described as being “of solid build with short dark hair and a tattoo on his left shoulder/neck area”, walked off into the park opposite the mosque after the incident, but was later apprehended.

Australian Brenton Tarrant, 28, a self-avowed white supremacist, has been charged with 50 counts of murder and 39 of attempted murder over the Christchurch twin mosque attacks. — AFP