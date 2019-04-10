Trump says Netanyahu’s election victory a good sign for peace

US President Donald Trump called Netanyahu's win a good sign for peace. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, April 10 — US President Donald Trump said today Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s re-election after a national vote was a good sign for peace.

Trump made the remark to reporters at the White House.

Netanyahu secured a clear path to re-election today, and a record fifth term in office, with religious-rightist parties set to hand him a parliamentary majority, despite a close contest against his main centrist challenger, a vote tally showed.

During the election campaign, Netanyahu highlighted his close relationship with Trump, who delighted Israelis and angered Palestinians by recognising Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in 2017 and by moving the US Embassy to the holy city in May 2018.

The last round of US-brokered peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians collapsed in 2014. — Reuters