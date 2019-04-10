New blackout hits large parts of Venezuela, say AFP and social media

A view of the city during a blackout in Caracas, Venezuela March 27, 2019. — Reuters pic

CARACAS, April 10 — A new blackout across large parts of Venezuela, including the capital Caracas, forced many to spend another night in the dark yesterday, AFP and accounts published on social media said.

The electricity shortage — the biggest in a week — hit a large section of the capital as well as significant areas in at least 20 of the 23 states of Venezuela, according to the same sources.

Power cuts have occurred sporadically since the massive blackout of March 7 left the country in the dark for five days, with electricity being rationed outside of Caracas.

Water supplies have also been interrupted, along with transport and communications, forcing many people to trim their work days to six hours.

The government of President Nicolas Maduro has blamed US-backed sabotage for the massive blackouts that have deprived millions of power, blaming “electromagnetic, cyber and physical” attacks against the Guri hydroelectric power plant, which produces 80 per cent of the country's energy.

The opposition blames a failure to maintain critical infrastructure. — AFP