Witnesses: Gunshots, tear gas fired at Sudan protest site

Riot police fire tear gas to disperse Sudanese demonstrators during a protest demanding Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir to step down in Khartoum, Sudan April 6, 2019. — Reuters pic

KHARTOUM, April 9 — Sudanese security forces today fired tear gas at thousands of anti-government protesters demonstrating outside the army headquarters in Khartoum for a third night, with gunshots also heard at the site, witnesses said.

Witnesses and a protester said security forces of the powerful National Intelligence and Security Service and riot police were firing tear gas in a bid to disperse the demonstrators from the military complex.

They said it was unclear who was firing the gunshots.

“The security officers are firing heavy tear gas. I can see protesters coughing and covering their faces with hands and medical masks,” a witness told AFP from near the demonstration site.

“I can also hear gunshots but it's unclear who is firing.”

A protester at the complex also confirmed hearing gunshots but was unable to determine who was firing. — AFP