Witnesses: Gunshots, tear gas fired at Sudan protest site

KHARTOUM, April 9 — Sudanese security forces today fired tear gas at thousands of anti-government protesters demonstrating outside the army headquarters in Khartoum for a third night, with gunshots also heard at the site, witnesses said.
Witnesses and a protester said security forces of the powerful National Intelligence and Security Service and riot police were firing tear gas in a bid to disperse the demonstrators from the military complex.
They said it was unclear who was firing the gunshots.
“The security officers are firing heavy tear gas. I can see protesters coughing and covering their faces with hands and medical masks,” a witness told AFP from near the demonstration site.
“I can also hear gunshots but it's unclear who is firing.”
A protester at the complex also confirmed hearing gunshots but was unable to determine who was firing. — AFP