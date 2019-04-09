Kazakhstan president calls snap elections for June

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that he had consulted with the ex-president prior to calling the vote. — Reuters file pic

NUR-SULTAN (Kazakhstan), April 9 — Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev today called snap elections for June 9 following last month’s surprise resignation of the Central Asian nation’s long-time ruler.

“Dear compatriots... I have decided to hold snap elections on June 9, 2019,” Tokayev, who replaced Nursultan Nazarbayev following his resignation last month, said in an address on state television.

“We must continue to work on the implementation of the strategy of Elbasy,” Tokayev said, referring to Nazarbayev by his constitutional title which translates as “Leader of the Nation”.

“This can be done only by the direct expression of the will of the people... As the acting head of state I guarantee that the elections will be held honestly, openly and fairly.”

Tokayev said that he had consulted with Nazarbayev as well as other top officials including the ex-president’s daughter, Dariga Nazarbayeva, prior to calling the vote.

“Thanks to Elbasy we have built a successful state that is renowned throughout the world. Kazakhstan has taken up a respected place in the international community,” Tokayev said.

Tokayev took office in a pomp-filled ceremony less than 24 hours after Nazarbayev, the only leader an independent Kazakhstan had ever known, suddenly announced he was stepping down last month.

Nazarbayev, 78, has been known for careful diplomacy that privileges key partners Russia and China while maintaining cordial ties with the West.

But the country has no history of holding elections deemed free or fair by Western vote monitors and is regularly criticised by rights groups for cracking down on dissent.

Tokayev was previously the leader of the senate, where he was succeeded by Nazarbayeva, triggering talk of an eventual dynastic succession. — AFP