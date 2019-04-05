Brexit ‘flextension’ idea of EU’s Tusk would allow UK to leave on July 1, says senior official

File picture shows British Prime Minister Theresa May (right) and EU Council President Donald Tusk during the extraordinary EU leaders summit to finalise the Brexit agreement in Brussels, November 25, 2018. — Olivier Hoslet/Pool picture via Reuters

BRUSSELS, April 5 — A proposal by European Council President Donald Tusk for a year-long Brexit delay would allow the United Kingdom to leave on July 1 as well if its parliament has ratified the EU divorce deal by then, a senior official within the bloc said today.

Asked how to reconcile the proposal by Tusk – who will chair the Apr. 10 summit of EU leaders on Brexit – with Prime Minister Theresa May’s request for a second Brexit postponement only until June 30, 2019, the source said:

“Flextension allows for leaving the EU on July 1 as well. Only that they would have to finalise the ratification of the Withdrawal Agreement by then,” the senior official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Tusk’s idea for a ‘flextension’ – or a ‘flexible extension’ of the process of the UK leaving the EU – would allow for it to be cut short if the House of Commons passes May’s exit deal before the extension runs its course. — Reuters