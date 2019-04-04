Fiji PM orders jailed New Zealand news crew released

Fiji's Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama insisted he supported media exposure of environmental wrongdoing. — AFP pic

WELLINGTON, April 4 — Fiji’s prime minister intervened today after police locked up a New Zealand news crew reporting on a Chinese resort development accused of flouting environmental protection measures in the Pacific nation.

Blaming the journalists’ arrest on “rogue officers”, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said he demanded the crew’s immediate release and would personally apologise for their treatment.

“A full investigation into why these officers would use such heavy-handed tactics will be undertaken,” he said in a statement.

New Zealand’s Newsroom, an online news outlet, said a three-person team was arrested yesterday after entering the Suva office of Chinese-owned developer Freesoul, which is building a resort on Fiji’s Malolo Island.

The media outlet said Freesoul — which is facing charges over environmental damage allegedly caused by the development — declined to give interviews and told the journalists to leave, which they did.

But a short time later they were arrested by police and held overnight in a Suva police station before being released today.

Newsroom co-editor Tim Murphy said the arrests demonstrated the power in Fiji of developers from China, a country that has ramped up its activities in the Pacific in recent years to the alarm of Australia and the United States.

Murphy said the police action was an overreaction to “awkward and uncomfortable” questions posed by the media.

“This is not how things should work in a democracy and a normal open society,” he said.

Bainimarama, who has received criticism from rights group such as Amnesty International over curbs on a free press, insisted he supported media exposure of environmental wrongdoing.

The Fijian leader originally seized power in a 2006 military coup but has since won two national elections and reinvented himself as a climate change campaigner.

He said he had been “deeply concerned” about Freesoul’s activities for some time and planned to introduce laws to stop developers who ignored environmental protections from operating in the country.

“As both a Fijian who treasures our environment and a global advocate for sustainable development, I share in the public’s outrage,” he said. — AFP