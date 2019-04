EU condemns Venezuelan efforts to prosecute Guaido

Venezuela’s National Assembly head Juan Guaido declares himself the country’s “acting president” during a mass opposition rally against leader Nicolas Maduro, on January 23, 2019. — AFP pic

BRUSSELS, April 4 — European Union governments condemned today a measure by Venezuela’s Constituent Assembly that allows for the trial of opposition leader Juan Guaido, considered by many Western nations as the de facto head of state.

“The EU rejects the decision taken by the non-recognised National Constituent Assembly to lift Juan Guaido’s parliamentary immunity. This decision constitutes a serious violation of the Venezuelan constitution, as well as of the rule of law and separation of power,” the EU said in a statement.

“These acts undermine a political way out of the crisis and only lead to further polarisation and escalation of tensions in the country,” the statement said. — Reuters