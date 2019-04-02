UK police say devices left on rail line were suspected Brexit sabotage plan

British police said April 2, 2019 they were investigating attempts to sabotage the rail network in what they believed was deliberate action relating to Britain’s exit from the European Union. — AFP pic

LONDON, April 2 — British police said today they were investigating two attempts to sabotage the rail network in what they believed was deliberate action relating to Britain’s exit from the European Union.

Devices were found by rail workers on tracks in central England on March 21 and then six days later. Police said the obstructions had failed to disrupt services.

“This was a serious and deliberate attempt by someone to cause significant sabotage and disruption to Britain’s rail network,” Sean O’Callaghan from British Transport Police said in a statement.

“We’re are currently keeping an open mind on why someone would put their life at risk to place these items on a live railway, however our early assessment has led us to believe it relates to Britain’s exit from the European Union,” he said.

O’Callaghan said the intent was only to delay services rather than cause damage to the rail infrastructure. — Reuters