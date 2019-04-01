US House committee chairman warns of subpoenas in White House security clearance probe

Chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Committee Elijah Cummings waves his gavel as Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney of US President Donald Trump, testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, February 27, 2019. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, April 1 — US House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings today threatened to begin subpoenaing current and former White House officials as part of his panel’s investigation of security clearances issued under President Donald Trump, including that of his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

In a letter to White House Counsel Pat Cipollone today, Cummings said his panel would look to authorise a subpoena for former White House personnel security director Carl Kline at a committee meeting tomorrow. He called on the White House to forestall additional subpoenas by providing documents sought by the committee.

Cummings letter was the second sent from Congress today warning the White House of pending subpoenas as the Democratic-controlled Congress seeks to compel the administration to comply with wide-ranging investigations.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler informed the administration today that he intends to subpoena Special Counsel Robert Muller’s full report on his investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. — Reuters