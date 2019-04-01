Trump administration to hasten officer deployment to US-Mexico border

Migrants from Central America wait inside of an enclosure, where they are being held by US Customs and Border Protection, after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas, US, March 29, 2019. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, April 1 — The Trump administration will speed up the deployment of hundreds of officers on the southern border of the United States and will expand a policy of returning return migrants seeking asylum to Mexico, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said today.

The US Customs and Border Protection agency first announced the redeployment of 750 officers to process a surge of migrant families entering the United States last week.

The agency will also “immediately expand” a policy to return Central American migrants to Mexico as they wait for their asylum claims to be heard by “hundreds of additional migrants per day above current rates,” Nielsen said in a statement. — Reuters