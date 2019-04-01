24 dead as firefighters battle China forest fire

BEIJING, April 1 — At least 24 people died after firefighters were sent to combat a forest blaze in remote mountains in southwest China at the weekend, state media said today.

Hundreds of firefighters were deployed to battle the fire, which broke out on Saturday evening on steep terrain at an altitude of around 3,800 metres, local officials said.

Authorities in Liangshan Autonomous Prefecture said they lost contact with 30 firefighters yesterday afternoon after a sudden change in wind direction ignited a larger blaze.

Officials were able to speak to two firefighters who confirmed that 24 had died, according to a newspaper group affiliated with the People’s Liberation Army. — AFP