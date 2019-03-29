GrabFood says they are doing helicopter deliveries next week

Grab says it is introducing GrabFoodCopter soon. — Picture from Facebook/GrabFoodMY

PETALING JAYA, March 29 — Are you bored with your current food delivery options? GrabFood wants to elevate your on-demand makan experience with a new service that will start next Monday. If you’re a Singaporean in Malaysia or a Malaysian that secretly craves Singaporean food, this could be good news for you.

Forget flying cars, Grab is introducing GrabFoodCopter very soon. It’s a service where you can order Singaporean versions of your favourite dishes. Whether it is Nasi Lemak, Laksa, Bak Kut Teh or Chicken Rice, Grab promises to deliver your food by air all the way from Singapore. It isn’t clear if this is better than your regular motorbike deliveries, but it is likely that actual delivery times are subject to weather and air traffic conditions.

If you’re interested, you can sign up as a beta tester today. In case you’re wondering, we are just a few days away to April. — SoyaCincau