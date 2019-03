A view of the city during a blackout in Caracas, Venezuela March 27, 2019. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, March 28 — The Kremlin today rejected a call from US President Donald Trump for Russia to pull out of Venezuela and said its actions there were lawful and agreed with the Latin American country’s legitimate government, Ria news agency reported.

Trump yesterday called on Russia to pull its troops out of Venezuela and said “all options” were open to make that happen. Russia has declined to comment on reports it has deployed Russian servicemen to Venezuela. — Reuters