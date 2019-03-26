Russia’s Putin to discuss Golan Heights with Lebanon’s president

US President Donald Trump holds a proclamation recognising Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights as he is applauded by Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and others during a ceremony in the Diplomatic Reception Room at the White House in Washington, US, March 25, 2019. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, March 26 — Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss the US decision to recognise Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights with Lebanon’s president at talks in Moscow later today, the Kremlin said.

US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation yesterday officially granting US recognition of the Golan Heights as Israeli territory.

“Such decisions undoubtedly have negative consequences from the point of view of a settlement in the Middle East and the general atmosphere of political settlement in Syria,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. — Reuters