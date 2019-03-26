German city halls evacuated after bomb threats

Policemen secure the square in front of the city hall of Augsburg, southern Germany, after the building was evacuated following a bomb threat, March 26, 2019. Several city halls in Germany were evacuated over emails threatening bomb attacks, police said. — AFP pic

BERLIN, March 26 — Several city halls in Germany were evacuated today over emails threatening bomb attacks, police said.

Police confirmed that the city halls in Augsburg, Kaiserslautern, Goettingen, Neunkirchen and Rendsburg were affected.

Officers were combing the areas surrounding the concerned buildings for suspicious items, but have turned up nothing yet.

The sender of the threats remains unidentified.

The evacuation has also impacted traffic in some places, including in Goettingen where public transport was diverted around the city hall.

Likewise in Augsburg, some tram and bus services have been halted.

The latest scare came after more than 100 threatening emails were apparently sent by far-right sympathisers to lawyers, politicians, journalists and even a pop star.

Some of the emails contained bomb and other death threats, or boasted of being in possession of guns and biological weapons, German media reported.

Police have confirmed that they were investigating the threats. — AFP