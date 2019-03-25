Former PM Thaksin says Thai election ‘rigged’, marred by ‘irregularities’

This picture taken on March 25, 2019, shows exiled former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra being interviewed by Agence France-presse in Hong Kong. Thaksin said Thai the election was ‘rigged’ and marred by ‘irregularities’. — AFP pic

HONG KONG, March 25 — Thailand’s election was marred by “irregularities” and “rigged” to ensure the military retain their political grip on the kingdom, former premier Thaksin Shinawatra told AFP in an interview today.

“Everyone knows in Thailand, everyone international that observed the election in Thailand, knows that (there) is irregularities,” he told AFP in English. “What we call, we should call, rigged elections is there. It’s not good for Thailand.”

The 69-year-old tycoon was ousted in a 2006 coup and has since chosen self-exile in Dubai, but has remained a towering figure in Thailand’s decade-long treadmill of protests and coups.

In the months running up to yesterday’s vote Thaksin had remained tight-lipped.

But he hit out during an interview with AFP in Hong Kong today, accusing the junta of stacking the deck in its favour ahead of the vote and using dirty tricks at the ballot box.

“Any game, if the rule and the referee is not fair, the result will not be respected,” he said.

Asked whether he thought the vote was rigged he replied: “Definitely”.

When pushed for evidence he listed reports of suspiciously high ballots cast for the pro-military party in key provinces as well as the large number of votes that were invalidated by election officials.

“If you look at the number of ballots and the number of voter turnout, the ballots much more exceed the number of voter turnout in many, many provinces,” he said. — AFP