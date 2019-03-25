EU completes no-deal Brexit preparations

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, European Council President Donald Tusk and European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier react during a news conference after the extraordinary EU leaders summit to finalise and formalise the Brexit agreement in Brussels, Belgium November 25, 2018. — Reuters pic

BRUSSELS, March 25 — The EU announced today that it has completed its preparations for Britain crashing out of the bloc without a divorce accord, as fears of a chaotic “no-deal” Brexit grow.

“As it is increasingly likely that the United Kingdom will leave the European Union without a deal on 12 April, the European Commission has today completed its ‘no-deal’ preparations,” the commission, the bloc’s executive arm, said in a statement just days after Brussels agreed to postpone Brexit from its previous March 29 deadline. — AFP