MONTREAL, March 22 — A priest was stabbed during a livestreamed morning mass today at Saint Joseph’s Oratory in Montreal, the largest church in Canada, police said.

The suspect was arrested at the Roman Catholic basilica shortly afterward, while the priest was taken to hospital.

Police told AFP the priest was “slightly wounded in the upper body” when, according to witnesses cited by authorities, “the suspect suddenly ran up to the priest and attacked him with a knife.” — AFP