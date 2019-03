Israeli soldiers stand on tanks near the Israeli side of the border with Syria in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Israel May 9, 2018. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, March 22 — The Golan Heights is Syrian territory occupied by Israel, a German government spokeswoman said today when asked about US President Donald Trump’s call to recognise Israeli sovereignty over the strategic territory.

“If national borders should be changed it must be done through peaceful means between all those involved,” spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer said of the Golan Heights, which Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war.

“The government rejects unilateral steps.” — Reuters