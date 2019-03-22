Car ploughs into crowd in China, six killed, police shoot driver

Police officers work at the scene after a man armed with a knife attacked students at the entrance to a primary school, in Xuhui district of Shanghai, June 28, 2018. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, March 22 — Chinese police shot dead a man today after he ploughed his car into pedestrians, killing six people, state television reported.

The man had intentionally driven into the people but the report did not elaborate on the motive behind the early morning incident in Zaoyang city in the central province of Hubei.

Seven people were injured and were in hospital, state television added. It gave no other details.

There have been several similar incidents in China in recent years.

Last September, at least 11 people were killed when a car drove onto a crowded square in southern China and the driver attacked people with a knife and spade seeking “revenge” on society for previous criminal convictions. — Reuters

