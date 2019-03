Former Brazil President Michel Temer speaks as he participates in the inauguration ceremony of the submarine ‘Riachuelo’ in Itaguai, Brazil December 14, 2018. Temer was arrested March 21, 2019 as part of a sprawling anti-corruption probe that has already claimed dozens of political and corporate scalps. — Reuters pic

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 21 — Brazil’s ex-president Michel Temer was arrested today as part of a sprawling anti-corruption probe that has already claimed dozens of political and corporate scalps, media reports said.

Temer, the predecessor of current President Jair Bolsonaro, was Brazil’s most unpopular leader ever and faced a number of corruption accusations on leaving office last year. — AFP