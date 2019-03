CAIRO, March 21 — At least 12 people were killed today after a gas tank exploded at an Egyptian fertiliser factory on the Red Sea coast, according to a security source.

No final numbers of the casualties in Ain Sokhna have been officially confirmed, but medical sources told AFP 10 bodies had been received at a nearby morgue following an incident. Egypt's official news agency Mena said a total of 15 have been killed and wounded. — AFP