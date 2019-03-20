Second man charged with sharing livestream of Christchurch massacre

A girl places flowers at a memorial site for victims of Friday's shooting, in front of Christchurch Botanic Gardens in Christchurch, New Zealand March 19, 2019. — Reuters pic

CHRISTCHURCH, March 20 — A 44-year-old man has become the second person charged with sharing a gruesome livestream video of the deadly attack at a Christchurch mosque.

Philip Arps, 44, was arrested by New Zealand Police yesterday, four days after 28-year-old Australian Brenton Tarrant went on a rampage at two mosques in the southern city, killing 50 people and injuring dozens more.

Arps was charged with two counts of distributing objectionable material under the Films Act, and was remanded in custody after appearing in Christchurch District Court.

He is due back in court on April 15.

A teenager appeared in court earlier this week on the same charge.

The livestream video was shot by alleged gunman Tarrant, who is currently facing one charge of murder for the killings at Al Noor and Linwood mosques.

The funerals of the first victims started today, with more expected to take place later today and tomorrow as officials release the victims’ bodies to their families. — AFP

