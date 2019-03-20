Indian jeweller Modi arrested in London, British police say

Nirav Modi had fled India claiming political persecution. — Reuters pic

LONDON, March 20 — Fugitive billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi had been arrested in London on behalf of the Indian authorities, British police said today.

India had asked Britain in August to extradite Modi, one of the main suspects charged in the US$2 billion (RM8.13 billion) loan fraud at state-run Punjab National Bank (PNB), India’s biggest banking fraud.

Police said Modi, 48, had been arrested in the Holborn area of central London yesterday and was due to appear at London’s Westminster Magistrates Court today. — Reuters