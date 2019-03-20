Five-year-old boy survives 24 hours in Argentinian desert

Authorities in San Juan province in Argentina said the missing boy was found in a desert 21km from where he was last seen. — AFP pic

BUENOS AIRES, March 20 — A five-year-old boy who went missing during a family walk in Argentina was found safe and well after 24 hours lost in a desert in the west of the country.

Authorities in San Juan province and some 1,000 volunteers went searching for the boy — with a former Dakar Rally motorcyclist finding him 21km from where he was last seen.

The child was hospitalised for slight dehydration.

“I was cold, I slept badly, leaning on a rock,” he told the newspaper Clarin upon leaving hospital yesterday.

The boy said he had drunk from a stream and eaten grass.

“He spent 24 hours in nature, that is not nothing,” said Alberto Ontiveros, the man who found him, noting that wild pumas roam the area. — AFP