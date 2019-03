Police are still hunting down the perpetrator of a shooting that killed three people in an Utrecht tram. — Reuters pic

UTRECHT, March 19 — Dutch prosecutors and police said they were "seriously" investigating a terrorist motive for the Utrecht tram attack because of evidence including a letter found in the main suspect's getaway car.

"So far, a terrorist motive is seriously being taken into account. This is based on a letter found in the getaway car among other things and the nature of the facts," they said in a joint statement. — Reuters