Brenton Tarrant, charged with murder, making a sign to the camera during his appearance in the Christchurch District Court in New Zealand March 16, 2019. ― Reuters pic

WELLINGTON, March 16 ― The primary suspect in the mass shooting at a mosque in New Zealand's Christchurch was remanded without plea until his next appearance in the High Court on April 5.

The suspect was identified as 28-year-old Brenton Harrison Tarrant.

Tarrant appeared before a New Zealand district court judge, charged with murder. His hands were handcuffed and he was wearing white prison attire. ― Reuters