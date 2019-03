Pope Francis leads his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican November 19, 2014. — Reuters pic

VATICAN CITY, March 15 — Pope Francis assured “all New Zealanders, and in particular the Muslim community, of his heartfelt solidarity,” after today’s attacks on two mosques which left 49 people dead.

The pope was “deeply saddened to learn of the injury and loss of life caused by the senseless acts of violence,” Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin said in a telegram. — AFP