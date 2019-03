French riot police secure the area near the Bataclan concert hall following a fatal shooting at a restaurant in Paris, France, November 14, 2015. — Reuters

THE HAGUE, March 15 — Dutch police have arrested two men in Amsterdam suspected of being linked to the weapons used in deadly attacks in Paris in 2015 that killed 130 people, prosecutors said today.

“Police arrested two men on Tuesday in Amsterdam in an investigation into the origin of weapons used by Islamic State terrorists in the attacks in Paris in 2015,” a statement said. — AFP