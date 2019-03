Canada sees no reason to ground Boeing 737 MAX 8, ready to act if need be

A Boeing 737 MAX 8 is pictured outside the factory March 11, 2019 in Renton, Washington. — AFP pic

MONTREAL, March 13 — Canada has no plans to ground Boeing Co 737 MAX 8 aircraft but is ready to “act immediately” to suspend flights if new information emerges indicating there is a problem, Transport Minister Marc Garneau said yesterday.

His comments come as a growing number of nations suspended operations of the plane after a crash in Ethiopia that killed 157 people, just five months after a deadly crash in Indonesia involving the same model.

Garneau said Canada had not received any new information concerning the Ethiopian crash that would prompt it to ground Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes but that all options were on the table.

“If we received information or explanations that indicate that there’s a problem ... certainly we’ll act immediately,” he told reporters in Montreal.

“I asked my team to evaluate all available options, which includes possibly temporarily grounding some planes — the MAX 8 planes — so we’re ready to do so, if we decide to do so.”

Garneau said later on Twitter he had cancelled all his meetings and public events for yesterday so he could consult with a panel of civil aviation experts. Canada’s two main airlines — Air Canada and WestJet Airlines Ltd — operate a total of 37 737 MAX 8 planes.

Garneau is due to hold a news conference at 1500 GMT today (11pm Malaysian time) in Ottawa to discuss the matter, but there are no immediate plans to order carriers to stop operating the aircraft, a government source said later yesterday.

The source — who requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation — said Canadian authorities were working very closely with the US Federal Aviation Administration, which said yesterday it would not ground the plane. — Reuters