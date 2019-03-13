Australia’s Cardinal Pell sentenced to six years jail for sexually abusing choir boys

Protesters of Cardinal George Pell are seen outside the County Court in Melbourne, Australia, March 13, 2019. — AAP Image/Daniel Pockett pic via Reuters

MELBOURNE, March 13 — Former Vatican treasurer Cardinal George Pell was sentenced to six years in jail by an Australian court today for sexually abusing two choir boys in the 1990s at St Patrick’s Cathedral in Melbourne.

Pell, 77, is the highest-ranking Catholic priest worldwide to be convicted for child sex offences.

“In my view, your conduct was permeated by staggering arrogance,” County Court of Victoria Chief Judge Peter Kidd said in the sentencing, which took more than an hour.

“Viewed overall, I consider your moral culpability across both episodes to be high.”

Kidd set a non-parole period of three years and eight months. Pell will be registered as a sex offender for life, he said.

Pell, who was found guilty in December, has maintained he is innocent and has filed an appeal on three grounds, set to be heard in June. — Reuters