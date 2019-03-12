South Korea grounds Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes

A Boeing 737 MAX 8 is pictured outside the factory March 11, 2019 in Renton, Washington. — AFP pic

SEOUL, March 12 — South Korea today became the latest country to suspend operations of Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, the model involved in the Ethiopian Airlines crash.

“We have advised Eastar Jet, the only South Korean airline that owns the B737-8 (two aircraft) — the same model involved in the Ethiopian Airlines crash — to ground them,” the land, infrastructure and transport ministry said.

“Eastar Jet has agreed to do so, and told us it will suspend the aircraft’s operations starting Wednesday,” it said in a statement. — AFP