Reports: Veteran diplomat, protesters to join conference on Algeria’s future

ALGIERS, March 12 — A veteran Algerian diplomat and protest groups are expected to join a conference planning the country’s future after President Abdelaziz Bouteflika bowed to mass demonstrations and agreed not to run again, a government source said today.

Lakhdar Brahimi, a former foreign minister and UN special envoy, is expected to chair the conference. It will oversee the transition, drafting a new constitution and setting the date for elections.

The conference will include demonstrators’ representatives as well as participants from Algeria’s 1954-1962 independence war, the government source said.

After meeting Bouteflika yesterday Brahimi praised protesters for acting responsibly, saying on state television that it was necessary to “turn this crisis into a constructive process”.

This morning, dozens of people staged rallied in central Algiers, chanting: “We want this system to go”.

Bouteflika, 82, has ruled for 20 years but has rarely been seen in public since suffering a stroke in 2013.

Emmanuel Macron, president of Algeria’s former colonial ruler France, said Bouteflika’s decision opened a new chapter and called for a “reasonable duration” to the transition period. — Reuters