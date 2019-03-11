UN mourns after Ethiopian crash kills 21 staff

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres attends a press briefing after presenting his agenda for disarmament during a conference at the University of Geneva on May 24, 2018 in Geneva. Guterres led delegates at the opening of the annual gathering on women’s rights at the General Assembly March 11, 2019 in observing a moment of silence in honour of the Ethiopian Airlines crash victims. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, March 11 — Flags flew at half-staff at the United Nations today after 21 UN staff were killed in an Ethiopian Airlines plane crash that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said marked a “sad day” for the world body.

Guterres led delegates at the opening of the annual gathering on women’s rights at the General Assembly in observing a moment of silence in honour of the victims.

“A global tragedy has hit close to home — and the United Nations is united in grief,” he said at the Commission on the Status of Women.

UN ambassadors opened a Security Council meeting on Afghanistan by standing in silence for the victims of Flight ET302, which crashed yesterday shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa. All 157 people onboard were killed.

Among the dead were many travelling to a UN environment conference in Nairobi.

The World Food Programme, the UN refugee agency UNHCR, the International Organisation for Migration and the UN Environment agency all lost staff in the crash. — AFP