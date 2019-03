Workers load up recovered debris and belongings believed to be from Lion Air flight JT610 onto a truck at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, November 2, 2018. — Reuters pic

JAKARTA, March 11 — Indonesia said today it was grounding the country's Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets after the Ethiopian Airlines crash and another deadly accident involving the same model near Jakarta in October.

“The Director-General of Air Transport will take steps to carry out inspections and temporarily prohibit Boeing 737 Max 8 from flying in Indonesia,” Director-General of Air Transport Polana Pramesti told reporters in Jakarta. — AFP