US to send teams to assist in Ethiopian Airlines crash

An Ethiopian Airports Enterprise fire engine drives to the scene of the Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town of Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa March 10, 2019. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, March 10 — The US National Transportation Safety Board will send four people to assist in the fatal Ethiopian Airlines crash, an NTSB spokesman said today.

The US Federal Aviation Administration is also monitoring developments concerning the crash, a statement said. “We are in contact with the State Department and plan to join the NTSB in its assistance with Ethiopian civil aviation authorities to investigate the crash,” an FAA statement said.

An Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 passenger jet to Nairobi crashed today with 149 passengers and eight crew members aboard, the airline said earlier. — Reuters