Chinese people and a Kenyan military officer near the flight information board displaying the details of Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi March 10, 2019. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, March 10 — Eight Chinese passengers were aboard an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 commercial jet to Nairobi that crashed today carrying 149 passengers and eight crew members, Chinese state TV said.

CCTV said on a social media site that “eight Chinese citizens were aboard” the Flight ET 302 which crashed near the town of Bishoftu shortly after taking off. — Reuters