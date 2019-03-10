British tourist missing in Guatemala, say officials

Shaw's parents put up a video appeal on the Twitter account of the Lucie Blackman Trust, a British charity that provides support to the families who have relatives missing, murdered or in a crisis abroad.

GUATEMALA CITY, March 10 — The parents of a British tourist who has been missing in Guatemala for the past five days launched an emotional appeal for her return yesterday as authorities continued their investigation.

Catherine Shaw, 23, was last seen Monday at a hotel in San Juan La Laguna near the country’s fabled Lake Atitlan, about 75 kilometers (45 miles) west of the capital Guatemala City.

The area is famous for its lakes beneath towering volcanoes. Lake Atitlan is one of Guatemala’s main tourist attractions.

Her parents put up a video appeal on the Twitter account of the Lucie Blackman Trust, a British charity that provides support to the families who have relatives missing, murdered or in a crisis abroad.

“Hello Catherine, we’ve been out of touch for five days and we, your family and your friends, need to know you’re happy and that you’re well. So please get in touch, get in touch with us, and we really you home,” said her mother, who did not provide her name on the video.

“We need you, please come home, sweetheart,” added her father.

Shaw was described as being five feet seven inches tall (170 centimeters) and of slim build, with blonde hair, blue eyes and piercings in her nose, lip and ears.

She had been travelling in Guatemala for two weeks having previously been in Mexico and California, leaving home in England in September 2018, according to the charity.

Eduardo Smith, the British embassy spokesman, told Prensa Libre that embassy staff were working with Guatemalan police on the case. — AFP