Thailand’s general election a path towards mature, sustainable democracy, envoy says

File photo fo anti-government protesters gathering at police barricades near a government building which they chose as a protest site, in Bangkok November 25, 2013. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 ― Thailand’s general election on March 24 would pave the Southeast Asian nation towards a mature and sustainable democracy.

Thai ambassador to Malaysia Narong Sasitorn said the democratic exercise, which has taken place in the country since 1932, would nurture the nation to a stable democracy with firmer commitments to embrace democratic values.

“Of course, like anybody (countries) else, there are always some bumps on the road but I think Thailand and its people have shown that they always committed to this surge.

“Thailand has its own ideas on how to nurture our democracy to be sustainable and stable. Stability is very important too.

“Looking at our democratic development, we had always bounced back from any temporary transition but every time it happens, we are always back with firmer commitments to democratic values. This will be the same for this general election.”

Sasitorn told Bernama International News Service when met at the early voting day for Thai overseas voters in Malaysia at the Thai embassy from 8am to 5pm here, today.

The embassy revealed that a total of 5,183 Thais have registered as overseas voters in Malaysia.

Early voting process took place in Johor Bahru, Kuching and Kota Bharu at separate mobile units yesterday, and at Kuala Lumpur and consulate offices in Penang and Kuantan today.

A total of 119,184 Thai citizens living abroad have registered as overseas voters ahead of the upcoming election, the first since the 2014 military coup.

According to the Thai Election Commission (EC), overseas voters can cast their ballot from March 4 to 16.

Pumin Bunpa, 25, an IT support worker in Kuala Lumpur casting his vote at the embassy for the first time, said he was looking forward to the early voting day to come and exercise his right as a Thai national.

“This is the most awaited time for me to express what I feel and who is the best leader to govern my country,” said Bunpa, who hailed from Suratthani.

This year’s early voting was the second time for Nureda Umar, 26, who desires a ‘new’ Thailand that could help the people with more employment opportunities and a better economy.

“I want to see improvements. That’s why I voted and hope the scenario would be different after March 24,” said Nureda who hailed from Narathiwat.

A total of 51,419,975 eligible voters, including 7,339,772 first-time voters, are expected to cast their ballots in the general election. The population of Thailand was estimated to be 66,413,979 people as of last year.

A total of 68 candidates will be contesting for the post of Prime Minister, including current premier Prayut Chan-o-Cha.

The upper and lower houses of parliament will vote to select the leader after the election. ― Bernama