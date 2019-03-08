Swedish court convicts man for plot to carry out bombing

A Swedish flag flown at half-mast at Stockholm City Hall in remembrance of terror attack victims in Drottninggatan, Stockholm, April 10, 2017. — TT News Agency/Anders Wiklund handout via Reuters

STOCKHOLM, March 8 — A Swedish court convicted a man today of plotting to carry out a bombing in the name of Islamic State, sentencing him to seven years in prison followed by expulsion from the country.

Evidence showed the man had obtained chemicals that could be used to make explosives, consulted instructions for bombmaking and had the intention of carrying out an attack, the Solna district court said in a statement.

Two other men were acquitted. The three, all from central Asia, had been charged in December. — Reuters